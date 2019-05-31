WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes, arrests after Sierra Leone court unseats 10 opposition MPs
Just minutes after the court ruling that revoked the parliamentary seats of ten leading opposition party legislators, violence erupted between APC supporters and police at the party headquarters in Freetown.
Clashes, arrests after Sierra Leone court unseats 10 opposition MPs
Dozens of people were arrested for rioting, including senior opposition party executives and former ministers, according to a police source. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
May 31, 2019

The Sierra Leone high court on Friday revoked the parliamentary seats of ten leading opposition party legislators, wiping out their majority in the chamber and prompting clashes with police on the streets of Freetown.

The court took the action against 10 of the 16 deputies of the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) who were being prosecuted for alleged breaches of electoral law linked to the legislative elections which took place in March 2018.

The court also ordered an election re-run for a parliamentary seat near Freetown.

Nine of the deputies were kicked out immediately and replace by candidates of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) who had come second in last year's elections.

The tenth will be replaced in a by-election.

APC lawyers said they intended to take the case to the supreme court.

Just minutes after the court ruling, violence erupted between APC supporters and police at the party headquarters in Freetown.

Dozens of people were arrested for rioting, including senior party executives and former ministers, according to a police source.

RECOMMENDED

"Our supporters were teargassed in our party office for hours, by the police, the main opposition party's secretary general Alhaji Foday Yanssaneh told AFP.

"Our party office was also vandalised and looted during the riot by the police. It’s is very sad day for our democracy," Yanssaneh added.

The court decision effectively wipes out the APC majority in parliament,

The figures as they stand now are SLPP 58 seats and APC 57 seats

"It’s a victory for our party and the rule of law," ruling party spokesman Lahai Lawrence Leema told AFP amidst jubilations at their party headquarters.

Sierra Leone boasts huge mineral and diamon d deposits but the former British colony remains one of the world's poorest nations and is only gradually recovering from a 1991-2000 civil war which left some 120,000 dead.

A 2014-2016 outbreak of Ebola and falls in the price of raw materials also dealt the country further major blows.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin
Türkiye: Syria's security inseparable from our own
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options