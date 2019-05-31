Investors fled stocks for safe-haven assets on May 31 after being spooked by the latest salvos fired in the global trade war.

With US President Donald Trump announcing tariffs on all Mexican imports and China, investors piled into low-risk assets, sending the yield on 10-year German government bonds, or Bunds to a record low.

On Wall Street, the Dow was down 0.8 percent in midday trading.

The yen, another safe-haven investment, shot higher. Because this makes Japanese exports more expensive, Tokyo's main stocks index tumbled 1.6 percent.

In European trading, the biggest faller was Frankfurt, dropping 1.5 percent.

The dollar hit a six-month high against the Mexican peso at 19.8279 pesos to the dollar.

Oil prices dived to their lowest levels since early March on Trump's move against Mexico and also owing to a smaller-than-expected drop in US crude supplies, traders said.

Trump's Twitter announcement late Thursday of a five percent tariff on all goods from Mexico starting June 10 was aimed at forcing the country to stem a flow of "illegal migrants" crossing the border into the US.

On Friday, Trump said it was time for Mexico to "take back" the country from drug cartels, claiming that his newly announced tariffs would help stop the flow of narcotics over the border.