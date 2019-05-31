At the end of the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia this week, the 22-member organisation issued a statement that called for taking action against Iran, accusing it of using armed proxies in the region. However, one member, Iraq, disagreed with the others.

Iraqi President Barham Salih expressed concern that the condemnation of Iran and the consequent increase in tensions could lead to war and the further destabilisation of the neighbourhood. He said Iran’s security must not be threatened.

Tehran faces accusations that it orchestrated or at least backed attacks this month on an oil installation in Saudi Arabia, and tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

While Tehran denies any involvement, it continues to back Houthi rebels who are fighting Saudi-backed forces in the poor country of Yemen.

“The absence of a firm stance against Iranian behaviour is what led to the escalation we see today,” Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told the delegates late on Thursday.

The emergency Arab League meeting in Mecca came after developments which have raised the possibility of a direct confrontation between Iran and its foes, including the United States.

The US says it has deployed additional aircraft and soldiers in the Middle East to deter Iran, which is already under stifling US economic sanctions.

But amid this tension, Iraqi leaders have been trying to build bridges, even offering to mediate between Iran and the US.

The Baghdad choice

Being the only Arab country to oppose further pressure on Iran might seem like an obvious choice for Baghdad. Iraq is a country of majority Shia Muslims, just like its eastern neighbour, Iran, but that’s not the only tie that binds the two.

When Daesh spread across Iraq and took control of a vast chunk of the country in 2014, it was the Iranians who sent militias to counter the group.

Iran also influences Iraqi politics, often backing certain politicians and militia leaders who are close to Tehran and its clergy.