Controversial Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has made disparaging remarks towards Albanians in Kosovo at a press conference, which the Kosovo Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli has called “racist”.

Speaking to reporters in Belgrade, as EU Ambassador to Serbia Sem Fabrizi looked on unfazed, Brnabic said: "My fear is that we have to deal with the worst type of populists, with people who literally came out of the woods," in reference to the representatives of Kosovo.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci called out the language in the face of EU silence saying: "The racist language used by the prime minister of Serbia, a country which committed genocide and ethnic cleansing in Kosovo, is further evidence of the pathological hatred of the current Serbian regime toward the citizens of Kosovo."

Online social media users, however, sought to make light of the situation and the dehumanising tropes that have often emanated from Serbia against Albanians.

One Albanian academic used the opportunity to speak about the wild garlic available in the beautiful forests of Kosovo.

Soon after, the hashtag “#LiterallyJustEmergedFromTheWoods” and “#PeopleFromtheWoodsstarted” started trending on Twitter as more Albanians with humour sought to mock the Serbian prime minister.

Brnabic is a close ally of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic who was the former minister of information during Slobodan Milosevic's government's ethnic cleansing of Albanians in Kosovo.

Using the illustration from the famous book Where the Wild Things Are, which is best known for teaching children to adapt and master their emotions, this Twitter user describes the almost comical caricature that the Serbian government has built with regard to Albanians.

Others posted pictures of themselves running through one of Kosovo’s beautiful meadows while others with humour brought babies out from the forest.