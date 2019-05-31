A new cross-country train service has opened in Turkey that seeks to attract a new generation of travellers, taking them from the capital Ankara to the far-eastern city of Kars.

Previously, the Eastern Express ran non-stop between the two cities, but now, thousands of passengers will get a chance to make brief stops in areas it used to bypass like Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum, before reaching its final destination.