India's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named a cabinet of ministers, handing the powerful home affairs portfolio to the president of his Hindu nationalist party credited with delivering him a thunderous reelection.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah was named home minister and Modi's first-term defence minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, was put in charge of finance.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the former ambassador to the United States, will oversee the external affairs ministry, India's press information bureau said.

He will take over from Sushma Swaraj, the ruling party's veteran leader and the previous most senior woman in the cabinet. She has stepped aside due to poor health.

Modi was sworn in for a second term as prime minister on Thursday.

He will also oversee the departments of atomic energy and space, and "all important policy issues," it said.