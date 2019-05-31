US President Donald Trump has accepted an offer to form a joint working group with Turkey to study Washington's concerns over Ankara's purchase of S-400 missile defence system from Russia, the Middle East Eye reported on Friday.

Citing several unnamed Turkish officials, the London-based online news outlet reported the Pentagon and US Department of State were against the formation of the group. Trump overruled their apprehensions in a phone conversation with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the news organisation reported.

Officials in Turkey and the US were not immediately available for comment.

Washington says the sale of S-400s to Turkey will jeopardise Ankara's role in the US F-35 fighter jet programme and could trigger Congressional sanctions.

No delay in delivery of missiles

Turkey on Friday denied reports claiming Ankara is considering a delay in the procurement of the S-400 missile defence systems on US demands.