Three important players in US President Donald Trump's long-delayed Middle East "peace plan" met in occupied Jerusalem on Thursday but gave no hint about whether its political component would be further postponed by tumultuous events in Israel.

Trump's adviser Jared Kushner and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the region to drum up support for an economic conference in Bahrain next month.

The Trump administration has said it expects to use that meeting to unveil the economic stage of his proposal, already rejected by the Palestinians, which he has dubbed the "deal of the century."

"(It) remains scheduled for ‪June 25-26," an administration official said in Washington on Thursday, adding that the political plan would be released "when the timing is right".

Netanyahu's election setback

Kushner and Greenblatt arrived just as Israel found itself heading for a snap national election on September 17, after Netanyahu failed to put together a governing coalition and lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament on Thursday.

Netanyahu sought to play down the setback, referring only to "a little event last night" during brief joint remarks with Kushner. "That's not going to stop us - we're going to keep working together," he said.

"I’m tremendously encouraged by how the United States, under President Trump, is working to bring allies together in this region against common challenges, but also to seize common opportunities."

Kushner also made no direct mention of the plan, saying Israel's security was critical to Washington and they were "very excited about the potential that lies ahead for Israel, for the relationship."