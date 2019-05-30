Russia has rejected an Iranian request to buy S-400 missile defence systems, a Bloomberg report said on Thursday quoting an unnamed senior Russian official.

The official said the request was rebuffed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on concerns that the sale would stoke more tension in the Middle East.

The report came as emergency summits of Arab leaders are being held in the Saudi city of Mecca on Thursday to discuss drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.

Tehran has denied involvement in either attack.

The US is pursuing what it calls a "maximum pressure campaign" of sanctions against Iran to reduce its revenue streams from oil and other economic activities, in an attempt to curb what it sees as Tehran’s disruptive policies in the region.