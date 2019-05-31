Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday ratcheted up the rhetoric against arch-nemesis Iran, calling on Gulf Arab states to confront its "criminal" actions after a series of attacks sparked fears of a regional conflagration.

The king's remarks at the start of an emergency Gulf summit in the holy city of Mecca came a day after hawkish US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Iran was almost certainly behind this month's sabotage of four ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast. Tehran has rejected the charge.

Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels meanwhile have stepped up drone attacks on the kingdom – one of which resulted in the temporary shutdown of a major oil pipeline.

"The Iranian regime's interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region, development of nuclear and missile programs, and its threats to freedom of international shipping are a threat to global oil supply," the Saudi king told a gathering of Gulf Arab leaders in Mecca.

Its "recent criminal acts... require that all of us work seriously to preserve the security... of GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries," the king added, referring to the attacks on Gulf oil installations.

Iran rejects 'baseless' accusations

Iran on Friday rejected what it called "baseless" accusations made at an Arab summit, saying Saudi had joined the United States and Israel in a "hopeless" effort to mobilise regional opinion against Tehran, state media reported.

"Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi... rejected the baseless accusations by the heads of certain Arab countries ... and said 'We see the Saudi effort to mobilise (regional) opinion as part of the hopeless process followed by America and the Zionist regime against Iran'," state news agency IRNA said.

TRT World speaks to journalist Jacob Greaves on Mecca summit.

Arab leaders align

Saudi Arabia is hosting emergency Gulf and Arab summits and a meeting of heads of state from Islamic nations.

Qatar's prime minister, Kuwait's emir and Abu Dhabi's crown prince were among the leaders present at the talks, which were also attended by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh called the talks to discuss the stand-off with Iran and ways of isolating Tehran amid fears of a military confrontation.

On the eve of the talks, Riyadh blasted what it called Iranian "interference" across the region and demanded "firmness" over attacks on Gulf oil tankers and pipelines.

Iraq opposes final statement from meeting

Iraq opposed on Friday a final statement, released by Arab countries at the emergency meeting, which condemned Iran's "interference" in other countries' affairs, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a speech broadcast live on television.

Iraq's President Barham Salih said the security and stability of Iran is in the interest of Muslim and Arab states.

Salih described Iran as a Muslim country and neighbour to Iraq.