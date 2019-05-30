TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Erdogan says judicial reforms show commitment to EU bid
The Turkish president unveiled the country's judicial reform strategy, saying the document will also strengthen freedom of speech.
Turkey's Erdogan says judicial reforms show commitment to EU bid
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a speech at Bestepe Congress Center, where he unveiled the country’s Judicial Reform Strategy Document on May 30, 2019. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 30, 2019

Turkey's new judicial reform package shows the country's commitment to full EU membership despite "unkept promises" by the bloc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"With this reform document, even though the promises given to us were not kept, we express our commitment to the full EU membership process," Erdogan told a programme at Bestepe Congress Center, where he unveiled the country’s Judicial Reform Strategy Document.

"We believe that the completion of the EU negotiation process, which has been ongoing since 2005 despite everything, bears importance for Europe at least as much as it does for us," Erdogan added.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.

However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections by the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.

RECOMMENDED

According to the reforms, pregnant women, children and elderly charged with petty crimes will be allowed to serve their sentences at home via electronic tagging.

Erdogan also said the reform document would increase citizens’ confidence in the judiciary and it will provide a foreseeable investment environment.

He also added that the document would strengthen the freedom of speech and improve it further.

TRT World'sYasin Eken has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin
Türkiye: Syria's security inseparable from our own
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options