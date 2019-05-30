WORLD
Turkey 'neutralises' 4 more PKK militants in northern Iraq
The Turkish National Defence Ministry says the number of terrorists neutralised so far as part of Operation Claw in northern Iraq has risen to 19.
Turkey's Operation Claw, which began on Monday, also destroyed weapon depots in Avasin-Basyan and Metina regions of northern Iraq. / AA
May 30, 2019

Four more members of the PKK terror group were neutralised in Turkey's Operation Claw in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK in Iraq on Monday.

“Four more PKK terrorists have been neutralised as part of ongoing Operation Claw in Hakurk region of northern Iraq,” the ministry tweeted.

In PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Weapon stocks

“The number of terrorists neutralised so far as part of the operation has risen to 19,” the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the militants in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish jets also destroyed weapon pits, shelters and munition depots in the Avasin-Basyan and Metina regions of northern Iraq as part of the ongoing operation, the ministry said.

