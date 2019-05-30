Top US and Russian diplomats discussed step-by-step implementation of a 2012 roadmap to UN-supervised elections in Syria that could allow the Syrian regime "to move back into the international community," the US envoy for the war-torn country said Wednesday. The discussions come as regime operations in the north-east claimed at least 18 lives, a war monitor said Thursday.

Ambassador James Jeffrey's comments indicated a new US-Russian engagement on efforts to end the eight-year Syrian conflict that has killed over 400,000 people and lift Syria's isolation in the West and elsewhere.

But Jeffrey cautioned that "this is just a potential way forward."

He noted there have been no steps such as a cease-fire in the last opposition and rebel-held stronghold in Idlib that the Trump administration is demanding or the convening of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria as called for in the roadmap.

Such steps "would give us confidence that the Assad regime actually understands what it must do to help end this conflict," he told reporters after a closed UN Security Council meeting on Syria's political situation.

Jeffrey, the US special representative for Syria engagement, spoke of discussions that he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in mid-May with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"In terms of working with the Russians in Sochi, we believe that there is a sincere interest in finding a solution to this conflict," Jeffrey said. "But this is going to take hard decisions — hard decisions not only by us, but hard decisions by the Russians and hard decisions, most of all, by the Syrian regime."

The latest strikes in the fiercest wave of regime bombardment on the militant enclave in northwestern Syria killed at least 18 people, said a war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Thursday.

Geneva agreement

The June 30, 2012, Geneva agreement on a blueprint for peace in Syria was approved by representatives of the UN, Arab League, European Union, Turkey, and all five veto-wielding Security Council members — the US, Russia, China, France and Britain.

It calls for a Syrian-led political process starting with the establishment of a transitional governing body vested with full executive powers, moving on to the drafting of a new constitution, and ending with elections.

The Security Council unanimously endorsed the agreement in Resolution 2254 adopted in December 2015 that set a timetable for talks and a cease-fire that was never met.

Jeffrey said that at the Sochi meeting with the Russians, "we talked about ... the potential way forward to see a step-by-step implementation of UN Resolution 2254 in return for steps that would allow a Syrian government that adheres to 2254 to move back into the international community."

The United States initially insisted that any future Syrian government must not include regime leader Bashar al Assad, but it appears to have dropped that demand. Jeffrey's comment wasn't clear on whether Assad could remain in power if he adhered to Resolution 2254 and won a UN-monitored election.

'Positive and constructive'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin called the Sochi talks "positive and constructive." He said Moscow is ready to coordinate its efforts "with anybody — with American partners also — on the basis of our shared commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Syria."

Vershinin said the effort must be "about a common vision of how we want to hit a sustainable political settlement in Syria being accepted by all Syrians, by the region and endorsed by the UN Security Council."

The council was briefed Wednesday by the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, who welcomed support from all 15 members for his efforts to end the fighting in Idlib and to move ahead on the political front.