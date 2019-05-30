The United States and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday announced that mutual defence cooperation agreement had come into force, amid increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"The DCA (Defense Cooperation Agreement) will enhance military coordination between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, further advancing an already robust military, political, and economic partnership at a critical time," a joint statement said.

"The United States and the United Arab Emirates share a deep interest in promoting prosperity and stability in the region."

"The DCA will advance that interest by fostering closer collaboration on defense and security matters and supporting efforts by both nations to maintain security in the Gulf region."

US national security advisor John Bolton was in Abu Dhabi Wednesday, meeting his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Bolton said Iran was almost certainly behind recent oil tanker attacks that sent Gulf tensions soaring. Riyadh's regional rival Tehran dismissed the accusation as "laughable".

President Donald Trump's national security adviser warned Iran on Wednesday that any attacks in the Persian Gulf will draw a "very strong response" from the US, taking a hard-line approach with Tehran after his boss only two days earlier said America wasn't "looking to hurt Iran at all."

Bolton spoke to journalists in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which only days earlier saw former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warn there that "unilateralism will not work" in confronting the Islamic Republic.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has repeatedly criticised Bolton as a warmonger.

Abbas Mousavi, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said later Wednesday Bolton's remarks were a "ridiculous accusation."

Separately in Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani said that the "road is not closed" when it comes to talks with the US — if America returns to the nuclear deal. However, the relatively moderate Rouhani faces increasing criticism from hard-liners and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the collapsing accord.

This came on the eve of emergency Arab and Gulf summits called by Saudi Arabia to discuss the stand-off and ways to isolate Tehran.