Ankara's top diplomat for EU affairs said on Wednesday that it is not possible to accept unjust and disproportionate criticisms in the EU Commission's Turkey report.

Underlining that the report reflects the EU's own existential crises, Faruk Kaymakci said that populist movements correspond to European public opinion as seen in the European Parliament elections.

Stressing that the EU is moving away from its founding ideology, Kaymakci said, "EU cannot identify the current situation in Turkey correctly."

"The EU does not demonstrate impartial attitude towards Turkey because of the prejudices arising from their own problems," he added.

"The statements claiming that Turkey is moving away from European values are inconsistent and invalid ... Turkey is a part of Europe. Turkey is Europe," Kaymakci said.