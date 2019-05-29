TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Turkey is Europe': Ankara rejects EU Commission's 'unjust' report
Turkey's top diplomat for EU affairs Faruk Kaymakci says reports claiming that Ankara is moving away from European values "are inconsistent and invalid."
'Turkey is Europe': Ankara rejects EU Commission's 'unjust' report
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci says "EU cannot identify the current situation in Turkey correctly." / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 29, 2019

Ankara's top diplomat for EU affairs said on Wednesday that it is not possible to accept unjust and disproportionate criticisms in the EU Commission's Turkey report.

Underlining that the report reflects the EU's own existential crises, Faruk Kaymakci said that populist movements correspond to European public opinion as seen in the European Parliament elections.

Stressing that the EU is moving away from its founding ideology, Kaymakci said, "EU cannot identify the current situation in Turkey correctly."

"The EU does not demonstrate impartial attitude towards Turkey because of the prejudices arising from their own problems," he added.

"The statements claiming that Turkey is moving away from European values are inconsistent and invalid ... Turkey is a part of Europe. Turkey is Europe," Kaymakci said.

RECOMMENDED

Kaymakci stressed that Turkey will consider the consistent and reasonable criticisms in the report.

FETO reference slammed 

He criticised the reference to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) as "Gulen Movement."

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA