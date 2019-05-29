Last week, Egyptian authorities promised to release imprisoned Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more than two years in captivity. But they have now sent him back to Cairo's feared Tora prison, just as his paperwork was being processed.

The move by the Egyptian authorities will be seen as a massive setback for Hussein.

The journalist’s family was waiting for him to be released when they learned late on Sunday that he would be returned to prison.

In a statement, the family said: "After spending a night at the police station, the family was surprised to learn that Mahmoud had been taken to the office of the prosecutor for state security."

It is believed that a new investigation has been opened by the Egyptian authorities against Hussein.

In prison without trial