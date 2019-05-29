Combatants in the so-called War on Terror (WoT) have turned the lives of innocent Somalis into a living hell. Terrorists use civilians as targets, human shields, and sources of revenue.

Similarly, Western Terror Warriors (TWs) treat them as unavoidable collateral damage or potential terrorist supporters.

Consequently, communities are caught in the crossfire and their efforts to build livelihoods suffer immensely.

This is how terrorists and the TWs are undermining Somali livelihoods.

9/11 and the destruction of Al Barakat

The money wiring company, Al Barakat, was formed after the Somali government collapsed in 1991. Diasporic Somalis, who fled the civil war, were anxious to find a way to send money to their desperate families. Within two years, the company had agents in all major Somali population centres in the West as it effectively transmitted millions of dollars to all parts of Somalia.

But September 11 changed everything. American authorities, shocked by the attackers’ audacity, searched high and low for Al Qaeda’s financiers. Investigators who were already looking into Al Barakat’s unconventional movement of money from the USA to their central office in the UAE intensified their investigations.

Political pressure from the White House forced investigators to quickly and speciously conclude that Al Barakat was Al Qaeda’s financier and that the founder of the company was Bin Laden’s friend.

Al Barakat’s offices were raided, its assets frozen, and its founder was put on the no-fly list. Several years later, the 9/11 Commission vindicated Al Barakat and stated that its proprietor had no links to Al Qaida. Yet, Al Barakat’s assets are still impounded while its founder remained on the no-fly list until 2016. Al Barakat’s unjustified ruin became a model for the way the International Community addresses Somali issues: guilty until proven innocent.

Misrepresenting the Islamic Courts and Al Shabaab’s Rise

America’s next Somali adventure came in 2006 when the Union of Islamic Courts (UICs) liberated Mogadishu from warlords. Surprised by the warlords’ defeat, America and its Ethiopian ally concocted the assertion that the UICs was Al Qaeda’s affiliate. Ethiopian troops, with American blessing, invaded Mogadishu and forced the UICs underground.

However, Somali resistance led by the UICs’ youth wing, Al Shabaab, made the occupation costly.

Consequently, America engineered the fragmentation of the UICs leadership into 'moderates' and 'radicals'.

The 'moderates' were invited to Mogadishu with its leaders ending up as Somalia’s President. Meanwhile, the USA listed Al Shabaab as a terrorist organisation.