The latest round of talks between the Taliban and other Afghan factions in Russia on May 28 and 29 has once again rekindled hopes for peace in a country ravaged by decades of conflict.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the movement and head of its political office, reiterated the group’s demand that the United States withdraw its forces for any lasting peace in a rare public appearance.

“The Islamic Emirate [Taliban] is firmly committed to peace, but the first step is to remove obstacles and end the occupation in Afghanistan,” said Baradar, who was released from Pakistani custody last year to spearhead the peace process.

Pictures of the 14-member Taliban delegation, led by Baradar, at a Moscow hotel for the talks made the rounds on social media, as concerns mount over the outcome of the meeting.

Russia, which has emerged as a key mediator, hosted the delegates on the sidelines of a ceremony that marks 100 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kabul.

But once again representatives of Ashraf Ghani’s Afghan government were missing from the talks. The Taliban refuses to recognise the Kabul government, calling it a ‘US puppet’ regime.

Instead, the militant group has shown a willingness to sit down with leaders of the opposition, including former president Hamid Karzai and Hanif Atmar, a former national security advisor.

The Russia-sponsored talks are being held in parallel to talks led by the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, also involving the Taliban.

Khalilzad has met the Taliban half a dozen times since 2018 in an attempt to end the roadblock.

This is the second time since February that the Taliban and Afghan politicians have met in Russia, which has also backed the Taliban’s demand that the US pull its soldiers out of Afghanistan.

The US, which has around 14,000 troops in the country, has so far ignored the Taliban’s demand for a withdrawal.