The mood was exuberant, the weather sunny and warm and the beers cold. But the demands of the almost 10,000 protesters who had gathered in front of the Chancellery in the Austrian capital on May 18 was clear: “I hope that his government is going to fall,” said 62-year-old Gerda Buchner.

The government did fall nine days later on May 27, as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted in a no-confidence vote a day after his party made significant gains in the European Parliament elections.

Now Austria will be governed by a body of technical experts until fresh elections are held in early September.

How did it all begin?

The night before May 18, German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly Spiegel magazine published excerpts of a video they had obtained showing Heinz-Christian Strache, the head of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO), and his confidant offering state contracts to a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch.

Over the course of the secretly filmed meeting on the Spanish island of Ibiza, the three also discussed taking over the independent media, firing journalists, and illegal, off-the-books party financing worth millions of euros.

The level of corruption discussed in the video hit the small Alpine nation like a bomb. For 14 years, Strache had been the figurehead and leader of the far-right FPO, propelling it from the political fringes to such popularity that it secured 26 percent of the votes in the 2017 elections.

The conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP), which had won the election, brought them on as junior coalition partner, making Strache vice chancellor.

The day after the release of the video, Strache resigned, the consequence of what he called “dumb, and irresponsible” behaviour.

But, amidst the deepest political crisis the modern republic has ever experienced, another message quickly emerged. Given that he had brought the far-right into government in the first place, Kurz – the 32-year-old, political shooting star who had been touted as the future of Europe - should also step down.

The coalition had always been a controversial one. Across Europe, far-right parties have grown increasingly popular, making them viable coalition partners in some of the continent’s strongest democracies. Austria was the first EU country that attempted to allow the far-right to govern since the 2015 migration crisis. The Alpine nation was a Petri dish for others to study how such a partnership might turn out.