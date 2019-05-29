Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second four-year term in power on Wednesday, promising again to tackle crippling security threats and end rampant corruption in Africa's key economy.

"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Buhari said, dressed in simple white robes and traditional embroidered cap. "I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution."

Under tight security

The low-key ceremony is taking place in the capital Abuja while newly-elected governors are being sworn into office in state capitals.

Concern about extremist attacks, however, have prompted authorities in Buhari's home state of Katsina in the north to cancel the inauguration of its governor.