Australia 'Egg Boy' donates $70,000 to Christchurch terror attack victims
Will Connolly, the Australian teenager who became known after he "egged" far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference, will donate $70,000 to help victims of the Christchurch terror attack.
Will Connolly, the Australian teenager who became known as “egg boy”, will donate donate $70,000 to help victims of the Christchurch terror attack / AP
May 29, 2019

An Australian teen dubbed "Egg Boy" for cracking an egg on the head of a controversial right-wing lawmaker said he has given almost $70,000 donated for his legal expenses to support victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he "egged" far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting "Muslim fanatics" migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.

Police cautioned Connolly over the incident but he quickly became a cause célèbre, drawing support from all corners of the globe, including the backing of basketball star Ben Simmons. Donations flooded in to fund his legal defence.

However, Connolly said late on Tuesday he would give away $70,000 that he had received because he was no longer required to face court.

"I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn't mine to keep," Connolly wrote on his Instagram account.

"To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you."

A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook.

Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with 51 murders and engaging in a terrorist act. He has not been required to submit a plea and is due to appear in court again on June 14.

