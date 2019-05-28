WORLD
2 MIN READ
23 dead, 16 injured in Mali lorry crash
Authorities in Mali said more than 20 people died after tire of a minibus blew out, causing the vehicle to swerve into the path of the lorry coming the other way.
23 dead, 16 injured in Mali lorry crash
A tire on minibus blew out, causing the vehicle to swerve into the path of the lorry coming the other way, about 50 kilometres east of the capital Bamako in Mali. / AA
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
May 28, 2019

More than 20 people have died and 16 have been badly injured in a head-on crash Tuesday between a minibus and a lorry in Mali, the government said.

"A serious traffic accident occurred between a minibus and a lorry carrying sand" about 50 kilometres east of the capital Bamako, a statement said.

An "initial toll" put the number of dead at 23, with 16 people seriously injured, it said.

RECOMMENDED

"According to initial accounts, a tire on the minibus blew out, causing the vehicle to swerve into the path of the lorry coming the other way. The head-on collision was very violent," the government added.

It offered its condolences and reminded transport operators to follow the rules of the road and maintain their vehicles properly.

"The shock was so violent that there is nothing left of the minibus... several people are in hospital, hanging between life and death," said a Mali Red Cross worker, Oumar Sylla.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'