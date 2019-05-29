Sakina Halal Grill is no ordinary place. It's a diner where regular customers sit side-by-side with the homeless, a place where there is no difference between the visitors who pay for their food and those who can’t afford it. This open-door policy aims to champion the Islamic principles of solidarity and sponsorship.

The restaurant owner, Kazi Manan, who himself comes from a poor family, left Pakistan in 1996 in search of a more prosperous life in the US.

His is a story made for Hollywood. He went from being an immigrant with only $5 to his name to being the owner of a restaurant a few feet from the Oval Office.

“I endured a lot of hardship back home and here when I first started out, which made me promise myself to open my doors to the needy should I succeed in opening my own business,” Manan told TRT Arabic.

Manan persisted despite friends ridiculing his dream of feeding Washington’s poor. In fact, he roamed the streets to let the homeless know about his new place.

“I remember that day, about 60 homeless people walked back to the restaurant with me in disbelief,” he says.

“They said: ‘free food in DC? This must be a joke’.”

The restaurant remains open even during Ramadan and has homeless visitors around the clock.

Ingrid, 32, says she travels long distances to be able to eat there. “They care for us here and treat us equally and with respect.”

Ronald, an immigrant from sub-Saharan Africa, says staff at the restaurant have become like family.