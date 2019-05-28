Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is leading a US delegation on stops in the Middle East this week seeking support for a late June workshop on the economic aspects of the so-called "deal of the century," a White House official said on Tuesday.

Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Special Representative for Iran and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz began their trip in Rabat and were to travel to Amman and Jerusalem, arriving in Israel on Thursday.

Kushner will then meet up with US President Donald Trump in London when the president makes a state visit there next week.

The trip is similar to the one that Kushner and Greenblatt took in February to Gulf states to drum up support for the economic portion of a so-called Middle East peace plan that they have been developing on behalf of Trump.

Controversial plan

The ''deal of the century," a backchannel plan to reach peace between the Palestinians and Israel, has already been rejected by the Palestinians who have urged Arab nations to follow suit.

Since taking office in early 2017, Trump has been formulating the plan, along with Kushner, who is also his son-in-law, and special Mideast envoy Greenblatt.