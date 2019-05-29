Regime air strikes on north-western Syria since early Wednesday morning killed at least 14 civilians, according to the civil defence service White Helmets.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), seven of them were killed in the village of Sarja, which lies in Idlib province, most of which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a group dominated by former members of Al Qaeda's Syria affiliate.

On Tuesday, regime shelling and air raids killed 24 people in villages in the northwest, including children, according to the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) charity.

Satellite images show burning orchards

New satellite images show fields, orchards and olive groves burning in north-west Syria, where the regime forces have waged a renewed assault since April 30 against the opposition and rebels in their last major stronghold.

The regime air strikes, backed by Russia, have focused on the south of Idlib province and nearby parts of Hama, uprooting nearly 250,000 people. The bombing has killed 229 civilians and injured 727 others, according to the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) charity.

In photos by satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc, plumes of dark smoke rise from the countryside around al Habeet village in Idlib and the small town of Kafr Nabouda in Hama.

Mustafa al Haj Yousef, head of the Idlib civil defence, said regime warplanes had been pounding crop fields, sparking dozens of fires.

Syrian regime news agency SANA said on Tuesday that militants had shelled villages in the northern Hama countryside, damaging houses and burning wheat fields.

TRT World'sSara Firth has more.

Deadly start to week

Tuesday's strikes on a busy street in the village of Kafr Halab, on the western edge of Aleppo province, killed at least nine civilians, according to the monitor.

An AFP photographer said the bodies of the victims were torn apart and several stores lining the side of the road were destroyed.

The street was crowded with people out and about before breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

A hospital in the Idlib town of Kaf Nabl was also hit by artillery shells, said David Swanson, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office.

"The facility is reportedly out of service due to severe structural damage," he told AFP news agency.

The hospital's administrative director Majed al Akraa confirmed the attack.

"The hospital is completely out of service," he said.

"It was a strong attack. The generators and even my car caught fire," he told AFP.