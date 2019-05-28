Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear programme was possible.

Washington withdrew last year from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran and is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts to strangle Iran's economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.

Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen."

Asked about Trump's comments in a news conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency: "We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America."

"Iran pays no attention to words; what matters to us is a change of approach and behaviour."