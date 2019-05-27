Syrian regime said an Israeli attack against a military post in the country's south on Monday killed a soldier and injured another. Israel, in a rare statement acknowledging firing into Syria, said it was responding to anti-aircraft fire from Syria against one of its combat planes.

The back-to-back statements come amid heightened regional tension over Iran's role in Syria and other parts of the Middle East. They also follow a number of reported Israeli strikes on Syria in the past ten days, according to state-run media.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighbouring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.

Syrian regime TV al Ikhbariya quoted a military official saying that the Israeli attack came shortly after 1800GMT (2100 local time) and targeted a military outpost east of Khan Arnabeh, a town in Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

An earlier statement on the regime media said one military vehicle was also damaged when a rocket landed in Tal al Shaar in Quneitra.