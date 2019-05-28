In the UK, France and Italy, Europe’s second, third and fourth largest economies respectively, Eurosceptic parties emerged victorious as nationalist sentiment became further entrenched in Europe.

The elections shed light on several competing trends, including populism, the advent of the far-right, the decline of centrist parties, Brexit and the emergence of the Green Party, which focuses on environmentalism.

While some voters voiced support for the European Union (EU), others were essentially voting along national lines and on local issues.

The EU elections also saw the emergence of pan-European politics, but not in the way the EU’s arch-defenders would have hoped.

EU elections turn continental

In the run-up to the polls, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini travelled across Europe in a bid to lock in the far-right nationalist alliances.

Salvini held a rally in Milan earlier this month with several other European nationalist far-right parties, which included Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right party.

Le Pen, for her part, managed to trump French President Emmanuel Macron by taking first place, with an important, if not slender, victory of 23.3 percent versus Macron’s 22.4 percent. It was significant enough, some may say, to be able to suggest that voters are neither enthusiastic about Macron’s agenda nor his ideas on Europe.

It is no small irony that it is the far-right nationalist parties, rather than the pro-EU parties, that have created a nascent EU-wide political movement by campaigning across borders and seeking to support each other.

The turnout in these EU elections was also the highest it has been in 20 years, at just over 50 percent.

In 2014, the turnout was 42.6 percent. This increase partly reflects that these elections felt different to most in Europe, although it is too early to tell if it was, indeed, the nationalist parties that drove people to the ballot boxes.

In Greece, the EU elections resulted in the government calling early elections after the sitting socialist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faced a drubbing at the ballot box by a conservative party. It was seen as another sign of the synching between EU and national politics.

Breaking the wheel

The EU parliament has been dominated by a duopoly of the centre-left Socialists and Democrats and the centre-right EPP since the EU’s first election in 1974, reflecting the political mosaic of Europe at the time.

As populist parties have gained in strength in national elections, this is now also being reflected in EU-wide politics.