NEW YORK — The appointment of New York University (NYU) chaplain, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, as the first chief rabbi for Jewish migrants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has drawn criticism, with some students saying he is helping to obscure the Gulf nation’s weak human rights record.

This month, Rabbi Sarna revealed details about the new post, which will see him travel several times each year to Dubai, where the Jewish Council of the Emirates holds Friday night Shabbat and other services in a discreet villa.

Critics say the UAE is using Rabbi Sarna and NYU, which runs a lucrative satellite campus in the capital Abu Dhabi, to bolster its ties with Israel and talk up its multi-faith credentials when it is really a human rights abuser behind war crimes in Yemen.

“NYU has an increasingly enmeshed and intertwined relationship with the UAE,” Lola Jusidman, 24, a Jewish-American politics student and founding member of NYU For Yemen, a campus activist group, told TRT World.

“The UAE offers NYU all these resources but is buying our silence to promote itself as a champion of religious tolerance and obscure the real nature of its government, which bombs, tortures and starves innocent Yemeni civilians.

“This is a moral question for the rabbi. If he’s going to be silent about Yemen and not use his position to take a stand, then the benefit of his appointment will be insignificant compared to the harm it causes.”

Rabbi Sarna, Executive Director of NYU’s Bronfman Center for Jewish Student Life, who spoke at Ramadan celebrations at the UAE’s UN mission this month, declined TRT World’s request for an interview. NYU also declined to comment.

The rabbi’s appointment was announced earlier this month at a panel talk on religious tolerance in the UAE, which was co-hosted by the UAE embassy and the pro-Israel Anti-Defamation League in Washington.

Relations between the Gulf and Israel, together with its lobbying apparatus in the United States, have warmed in recent years and accelerated under the Trump administration amid shared concerns over Iran’s growing influence in the region.

Meanwhile, the UAE plays a major role in Yemen’s war as part of a US-backed, Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in 2015 against the Houthi rebel movement to restore the UN-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Sunjeev Bery, director of Freedom Forward, which campaigns for Washington to cut ties with foreign autocrats, said the rabbi “risks being used by a brutal monarchy that is perfectly willing to work with” terrorists in its Yemen campaign.