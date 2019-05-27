French police have arrested a 24-year old man suspected of being behind last week's bomb blast in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people.

Security camera footage of the incident showed the partially masked suspect wheeling a bicycle to the scene, before leaving a bag outside a branch of a popular bakery chain.

The case is being handled as a terror investigation given the circumstances of the attack, committed in broad daylight, and the use of an explosive device capable of hitting a large number of people with screws and metal balls packed into a bag.