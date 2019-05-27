Italian-US auto giant Fiat Chrysler said it presented a merger proposal to France's Renault on Monday that would create "a preeminent global automotive group".

Fiat Chrysler "has today delivered a non-binding letter to the Board of Groupe Renault proposing a combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger," it said in a statement on Monday.

The group would be listed in Paris, New York and Milan.

Renault said its board would meet on Monday to discuss the offer.

The brand portfolio of the two groups would be "broad and complementary... and would provide full market coverage, from luxury to mainstream," it said.