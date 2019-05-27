Regime air strikes killed 12 civilians including four at a market on Sunday in a militant bastion in northwest Syria, a war monitor said.

Eight other civilians were killed elsewhere by regime fire in Idlib, a stronghold of Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Britain-based monitor said.

Idlib is supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a September buffer zone deal, but the militant bastion has come under increasing bombardment by the Assad's forces and its Russian ally since late April.

An AFP reporter in Maaret al Numan saw a young man carry the arched body of what appeared to be a young girl out over grey rubble after the air strike.

Another man retrieved a distressed, dust-covered young girl, slung over his shoulder.

Witness Hamdu Mustafa said he was out shopping when the air strike hit.

Everybody was "in the street selling and buying," he told AFP.

"The planes targeted civilians who were buying food for their children," he said.