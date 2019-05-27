US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is not "personally bothered" by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry

Standing beside Trump at a news conference after hours of talks, Abe disagreed with the US president, saying the missile tests violated US Security Council resolutions and were "of great regret."

Abe, who has forged a strong friendship with Trump and agrees with him on many issues, is concerned because the short-range missiles pose a threat to Japan's security.

Trump was invited to Japan to be the first world leader to meet with its new emperor.

Despite being far from Washington, Trump also didn't miss the chance to lob another broadside against former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democrats seeking to challenge Trump in next year's presidential election.

North Korea's Kim Jong-un recently criticised Biden as having a low IQ and Trump told the world he agreed with the authoritarian leader's assessment.

Abe is hosting Trump on a state visit designed to highlight the US-Japan alliance and showcase the warm relations between the leaders, despite sticky trade issues.

Trade imbalance

Trump kept up pressure on Japan to cut its trade surplus with America, saying ahead of the summit that he expected some announcements, probably in August, with the trade gap straightened out rapidly.

"Trade-wise, I think we’ll be announcing some things, probably in August that will be very good for both countries," Trump said.

"We'll get the balance of trade, I think, straightened out rapidly."

Abe, who has developed close personal ties with Trump since the US leader came to office, stressed the closeness of ties.

"I am determined to demonstrate at home and abroad the very strong bond," he said of the alliance in Japan's new Reiwaera, which began on May 1, when Emperor Naruhito inherited the throne.

Royal palace visit

Earlier, Trump was greeted by Naruhito and his Harvard-educated wife at the imperial palace in Tokyo in a formal welcome ceremony broadcast live on national television.

He became the first foreign dignitary to be received by the monarch since inheriting the throne after his father, Akihito, stepped down in the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in two centuries.

Trump gave a slight bow and he and First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with the imperial pair before entering the palace, to be met by Abe and his wife, Akie, among others.

The president and emperor and their wives returned outside to walk a red carpet and stand under a hot sun while a military band played the national anthems of both countries.

Trump then walked the red carpet again, waving at assembled school children and inspecting Japanese troops before a military band played a formal salute as he stood solemnly on a raised platform.

Policy disagreements

Trump has made clear he was pleased to have been given the honour of the first reception with the emperor, who is holding a lavish state dinner later on Monday for the US leader and his wife.

The two leaders have put on a show of friendship but Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs in his effort to cut trade surpluses with other countries that he sees as a sign that the United States has been mistreated.

Trump has spearheaded an expensive trade dispute with China. That trade war between the world's two largest economies has hurt markets worldwide and confounded US allies, including Japan and the European Union.