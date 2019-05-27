TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's ancient DNA lab aims to gain insight into early human life
Researchers at Hacettepe University in Turkey's capital Ankara hope that their testing and analysis of 12,000 human skeletons will give them insights into human life going as far back as 10,400 BC.
Turkey's ancient DNA lab aims to gain insight into early human life
Scientists believe their study of DNA from a wide range of people and time periods could answer questions about our ancient history. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
May 27, 2019

Turkey's first ancient DNA lab has collected 12,000 human skeletons form every region of the country with an aim to study early human life.

Researchers at Hacettepe University in capital Ankara hope their testing and analysis will give them insights into human life going back as far as 10,400 BC.

"The one thing we've been focusing on over the last few years is the transition between hunter gatherers to farmers. We consider it important to understand the change when human beings began making and building things," says Yilmaz Selim Erdal, Professor of Anthropology.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'