WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King
Qatar’s foreign ministry said that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend two emergency summits in Mecca, a week after Qatar said it had not been invited to the summits.
Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King
In this file photo, Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives to attend the Paris Peace Forum in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. / Reuters
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
May 26, 2019

Qatar has been invited by Saudi Arabia to attend two emergency Arab summits being convened in the Saudi city of Mecca on May 30, Qatar's foreign ministry said on Sunday, after previously saying it had not been.

Last week Qatar said it had not been invited to the two summits Saudi is planning in Islam's holiest site to discuss the implications of drone strikes on oil installations in the kingdom and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast earlier this month.

We spoke to Mark Kimmitt, retired US Army Brigadier General.

Saudi, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt have imposed an economic and diplomatic boycott on Qatar since June 2017 over allegations that Doha supports terrorism and is cosying up to regional foe Iran.

Qatar denies the charges.

RECOMMENDED

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the summit of Gulf Arab rulers and a wider meeting of Arab leaders, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The invitation and a letter were passed to Qatar by the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the statement said, without saying whether Qatar would accept it.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of ordering the drone strikes, for which Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility.

The kingdom said that while it did not want war in the region, it was ready to respond strongly. The UAE has not blamed anyone for the sabotage of the tankers pending an investigation, and said it was committed to de-escalation.

Iran has denied it carried out either attack.

The UAE has said that the current "critical circumstances" in the region required a "unified Arab and Gulf stance". 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support