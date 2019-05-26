TÜRKİYE
Island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated near Istanbul - Erdogan
Yassiada island is located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairing a meeting in this undated file photo. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
May 26, 2019

Turkey’s president on Sunday said a new island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated in waters near Istanbul by the end of the year. 

Speaking to reporters on the island in the Sea of Marmara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan touted the renamed piece of land, remaking it from a infamous isle to an honourable one.

Turkey’s Yassiada, one of the Princes’ Islands, notorious for jails and trials from the 1960 military coup, in 2013 was renamed Democracy and Freedom Island.

Yassiada, once seen as a symbol of some of the darkest days of Turkish democracy, is located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul.

The island is where Adnan Menderes, Turkey’s first democratically elected prime minister, along with all the leading Democratic Party (DP) members, were arrested after the May 27, 1960 military coup and were later jailed and tried.

