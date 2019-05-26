Turkey’s president on Sunday said a new island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated in waters near Istanbul by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters on the island in the Sea of Marmara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan touted the renamed piece of land, remaking it from a infamous isle to an honourable one.

Turkey’s Yassiada, one of the Princes’ Islands, notorious for jails and trials from the 1960 military coup, in 2013 was renamed Democracy and Freedom Island.