Environmentalists concerned as Bosnian coal plant plans expansion
The United Nations says Bosnia and Herzegovina is estimated to be the second worst country in the world for air pollution.
A suburban village in the Bosnian city of Tuzla has seen its worst in terms of deaths caused by pollution. Divkovici village had a population of 450 people in 1995 but today the number of its residents stands at only 30. / TRTWorld
By Neslihan Birtek
May 26, 2019

As the European Union shuts down coal-fired power plants, Balkan countries are planning to build new ones. 

Among them is Bosnia and Herzegovina, which the UN says is estimated to be the second worst country in the world for air pollution, trailing only behind China. 

A suburban village in the Bosnian city of Tuzla has seen its worst in terms of deaths caused by pollution.

Divkovici village had a population of 450 people in 1995 but today the number of its residents stands at only 30. 

Most of them died because of pollution, says Goran Stojak one of the remaining residents.

"Ninety percent were lung cancer, the rest were heart failures. In this village no one ever died a natural death," says Stojak.

Asim Beslija reports from Tuzla.

SOURCE:TRT World
