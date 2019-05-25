An unidentified arsonist did considerable damage to a mosque in Hagen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, but there were no casualties, the mosque’s head reported on Saturday.

Omer Oral, the head of Hagen’s Great Mosque Society, told Anadolu Agency that the arson attack took place at 10.00 am local time when the assailant set fire to a trash dumpster and cartons outside, leading to significant material damage.

Underlining that he took comfort in seeing no loss of lives, Oral said: "Substantial damage was done to the entrance of the mosque. The mosque was filled with fog and smoke and all the furniture inside was ruined."