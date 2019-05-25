South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday urged the country to pursue "an extraordinary feat of human endeavour" as he was sworn in for a five-year term with a delicate fight against government corruption ahead of him.

"The challenges our country face are huge and real. But they are not insurmountable. They can be solved. And I stand here today saying they are going to be solved," Ramaphosa told some 30,000 people in the capital, Pretoria, with several African leaders in attendance.

He promised a new era in which officials will improve the lives of South Africans instead of enriching themselves. He called for a state free from graft and "resources squandered," and urged fellow citizens to end poverty in a generation.

Both would be immense achievements: Corruption and mismanagement have consumed billions of rand, and South Africa is the world's most economically unequal country .

Ramaphosa's inauguration followed his ruling African National Congress party's 57.5 percent victory in this month's election.

It was the party's weakest showing at the ballot box since the ANC took power at the end of the harsh system of racial apartheid in 1994, as voter turnout and confidence fell.

TRT World's Philip Owira has more.

Protege of Nelson Mandela

Ramaphosa first took office last year after former president Jacob Zuma was pressured to resign amid corruption scandals that badly damaged public faith in the ANC.