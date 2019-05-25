Turkey will provide a 30-billion-Turkish lira ($4.9-billion) financing package for sectors which have export potential but are riddled with the foreign trade deficit and high import dependency, the treasury and finance minister said Thursday.

The new finance package named "IVME" (advanced, productive, indigenous, industry) will target sectors which have four main features, the minister Berat Albayrak said.

The package will prioritise medium-high-technology and high-technology products and sectors, the minister underlined, with the provision of raw material, intermediate goods, machinery and agriculture, he added.

"We will adopt a model of prioritising export based, value-added, technologic product manufacturing," Albayrak said.

The share of medium-high-technology and high-technology products was 31 percent in Turkey's exports in 2002, it reached 39.9 percent in 2018 thanks to the country's policies, the minister stated.

He added that Turkey should further increase the share of high technology products on exports which also has key importance in Turkish economy’s structural transformation.

Turkey's production capability and industrial structure will gain strength with the financial package, Albayrak stressed.

Turkish economy to post current account surplus

"Despite financing conditions getting difficult due to global developments, we ensured that the Turkish economy was affected from global commercial and financial uncertainties at a minimum level," he underlined.

Albayrak said Turkey took steps to ease accessing for financing and it will continue to do so, and the package will make possible the cost-effective financing.