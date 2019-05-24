Turkey's membership to the EU would contribute greatly to both sides, the UK's ambassador to Ankara said on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Dominick Chilcott said, "Turkey's accession process and the membership process is stalled at the moment. It's not going anywhere, and for now it's hard to be optimistic."

However, evaluating Ankara's decades-long negotiations with the 28-member bloc, Chilcott said conditions could change rapidly at any time.

He stressed that the current lack of progress had nothing to do with Turkey's culture, size or geographical position.

"In principle, there is no reason why Turkey should not become a member state. It would be a very successful state of the EU, make a big contribution and benefit hugely from EU membership," he said.

Chilcott pointed out that Turkey was an indispensable and powerful ally of the EU but emphasised that both sides needed to make certain changes for the current partnerships to continue.

The international community should be grateful to Turkey

"With 3.6 million Syrian refugees and half a million refugees from other countries Turkey carries a huge burden," said Chilcott.