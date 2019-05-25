India’s 17th Lok Sabha elections, in which 900 million eligible voters cast their ballots, delivered a landslide victory for incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After a fevered campaign, months of opposition negotiations and a gruelling six-week electoral process comprised of seven phases of polling, the BJP won 303 seats, increasing their parliamentary majority from 2014.

Modi should have faced anti-incumbent sentiment. Unemployment is at a 45-year high, farm incomes have plummeted and industrial production has slumped. Indians were hit hard by demonetisation and critical of a convoluted uniform sales tax.

Yet, his party dominated. A feeble opposition – that in name only – didn’t help. A blend of nationalist rhetoric, religious polarisation, welfare programs and a strident national security platform proved the winning formula for a consecutive term.

Electoral arithmetic post-mortems aside, the BJP’s thumping win raises serious questions for the country’s future. What are the implications of another five years of a Hindu nationalist-led government? And what does the continued electoral success of a far-right demagogue portend for Indian democracy?

Teflon Modi

The best indication for what lies ahead is an appraisal of the Modi government's opening act.

The BJP took the reins in 2014 after running on a campaign in which Modi styled himself as a charismatic, anti-corruption crusader bent on delivering economic growth. Sabka saath, sabka vikas – “Together with all, development for all” – was the slogan.

The initial glow during the early years of ‘Modinomics’ – a set of strategies aimed at pursuing neoliberal economic policies to boost Indian capital’s profitability – rapidly eroded and gave way to pressing concerns: protracted economic slowdown, weak industrial production, fall in rural incomes, waning domestic consumer demand and stagnant export growth.

Meanwhile, the richest 1 percent of Indians now own 52 perecent of the country’s wealth and the richest 10 percent of Indians have increased their share of the pie from 68.6 percent in 2010 to 77 percent by 2018.

Given the economic miracle Modi promised failed to materialise, it is little wonder that his messaging bore scant references to development and reforms, which went on the backburner in favour of projecting himself as a strongman entrusted to defend the nation.

Whichever way you slice it, the election was ultimately a referendum on Modi and his vision of an India revived through a ‘Hinduised’ polity – a vision now sanctioned with a massive mandate.

For all his technocratic failings, Modi’s victory demonstrates that he nevertheless enjoys messianic status. It is a reverence that isn’t about to dissipate anytime soon: in a survey by CSDS, a third of BJP voters said they would have supported another party if Modi was not running.

In many ways, Modi’s cult of personality overshadows his own cadre-based party. By championing disorder, Modi shrewdly operates as a historical revisionist adept at converting the fears and insecurities of citizens into electoral support.

Indeed, beneath the nationalist pageantry and muscular bombast lies a profoundly effective party strategist.

With Modi and party president Amit Shah at the helm, the BJP has crafted a new template for Indian politics that has transformed it into a ruthless machine tailored for the digital age. And far from just an electoral machine, the party seems in permanent political campaign mode.