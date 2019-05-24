Last weekend may have been one of the most important in Austria's recent history. On Friday evening, Der Spiegel and Süddeutsche Zeitung – two of Germany's most prestigious newspapers and magazines – revealed videos that showed two leading politicians of the far-right Freedom Party in compromising situations.

Heinz-Christian Strache and Johann Gudenus were secretly filmed in 2017 during their holiday in Ibiza, Spain, while talking about a deal with a woman who claimed to be related to a Russian oligarch.

In the almost seven-hour video, Strache and Gudenus talked about how the 'rich' woman could use her money to influence Austrian politics. While having sushi, alcohol and energy drinks in a luxury apartment, the politicians also offered the woman government contracts and suggested she buy the Krone newspaper, Austria's largest tabloid.

The video was filmed months before the election and the coalition of the right-wing extremist Freedom Party and the Conservatives. At the moment, it is still unknown who filmed the material and lured both politicians into a trap. However, as a result of the revelation, Strache has resigned from his position as vice-chancellor and head of the Freedom Party.

Gudenus, who used to be an MP and leader of the Freedom Party's parliamentary group, did not just resign from his positions but also left the party. Additionally, he claimed that he was "probably under the influence of knockout drops and drugs."

Gudenus also fears that further problematic material against him could be revealed.

The so-called Ibiza affair led to the fall of the whole Austrian government.

"Enough is enough," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz shorty after the release of the video. Following Strache's resignation, Kurz declared further consequences.

He, and the whole political and media landscape, focused on Interior Minister Herbert Kickl, who was the Freedom Party's chief executive in 2017 when the video was filmed.

Kickl is also known to be the leading ideologist and ‘grey matter’ of his party. The Freedom Party declared that in the case of Kickl's dismissal, all of their ministers would leave the government. During a press conference, Kickl himself said that he did not have any intention of resigning.

Shortly before his dismissal, the now former interior minister once again revealed his true face by signing off on another xenophobic law declaring that asylum seekers must not earn more than 1.50 euros ($1.68) per hour if they start to work.

Kickl's last act has already been reversed by his successor. This blatantly cruel move was not a surprise. Since the Freedom Party became the governing party in late 2017, crucial departments like the interior ministry or the defence ministry were controlled by them. Thus, the very first victims of the party's policies were refugees.

The right-wing extremists continued to fuel their narrative of hatred and wanted to demonstrate how they "defended" Austria and Europe against "invading" refugees. For that reason, harsh measures, like the confiscation of asylum seekers’ cash and mobile phones, have become part of daily practice.