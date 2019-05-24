It all ended in tears. And in many ways, Theresa May’s emotional departure was very much a significant display of what is entirely wrong with Brexit.

May was never the right person to negotiate Brexit with EU figures in the first place and, despite a huge divide in the country (and in May’s own party), a big part of the mess that Britain is in now is ultimately down to May who just didn’t have the charisma to negotiate with Brussels, her own party and parliament.

Why now? Simply because she didn’t want to face the humiliation of her own party handing her a ‘no confidence’ letter and what leading conservative figures in the party are worried will be a “wipe out” in the European elections.

In the end, it was all about courage. May was weak and it is her weakness which has plagued the Brexit process from day one. Even her statement which she repeated over 180 times that the UK would leave the EU on the 29th March (on a 'no-deal' basis), which could have saved her, didn’t come as she simply didn’t have the fortitude of character to keep the word of the Conservative Party manifesto which was to leave, with or without a deal.

“Brexit means Brexit” will be a mantra which will haunt her for years to come, as, ultimately, May couldn’t deliver on her own promises.

All eyes now are on Boris Johnson who is tipped as a favourite to succeed ber by the end of the summer and might be what is needed to jump-start the Brexit talks once again, but this time negotiating from a point of strength.

The EU tricked May into believing that she had a good deal for Britain which of course was not at all true. The EU now will be facing a true Brexiteer-PM who is not going to blink in the game of bluff.

Johnson will threaten the both the European Union, MPs, and people of Britain with a no-deal scenario unless a much better deal can be secured which is not a trap for the UK to fall into, but actually, a real deal which works for both sides.

Boris’ appointment will set the agenda of a completely different tone and pace for negotiations with the EU, whose officials in Brussels must be kicking themselves today that they didn’t go with Emmanuel Macron’s idea of forcing the UK out of the EU sooner rather than later.

The delay which was agreed just a few weeks ago at an EU Summit will actually now be a thorn in the side of the EU which now has to face – for the first time – a genuine possibility of the UK leaving the EU with no deal, rather than the scenario before, which excluded this.

Yes, MPs voted against a no-deal scenario and one job that Johnson will have to overcome is to wrestle with this vote and put a no deal scenario back on the table once again. But it won’t be easy and we shouldn’t assume it’s a done deal.

Much will depend on the mood of the party in the coming days when the reality of losing many MEP seats sinks in. Many ‘Remain’ MPs in the Conservative Party are thinking that the polarisation of voters’ ideas – as some Remainers have lost the patience now and are moving over to ‘leave’ simply to restore hope in British democracy – is the way forward.