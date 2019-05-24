On May 22, almost two months after the regime’s Idlib offensive kicked off, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) announced the recapture of territory from the Syrian regime, including the strategic town of Kafr Naboudah.

Syrian rebels have been losing territory since the regime campaign intensified in late April, largely due to intense bombardment by Assad war planes backed by Russia.

Opposition fighters have since managed to strike back with a counteroffensive.

The regime has been focusing on using its airpower on civilian populated areas in its attempts to capture territory.

An overnight bombing of the town Maarat al Nouman in Idlib on Wednesday killed 18 civilians and injured 66, monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. Since April 30, at least 670 people have been killed in the escalation, including 210 civilians.

Media activist Mohamed Alshekh, told TRT World that the recapture of Kafr Naboudah was a source of joy for the thousands who fled the town, including him.

"The first time my town was completely destroyed was in 2012,” Alshekh said, referring to the Syrian regime’s offensive in Hama, a year after the Syrian war began.

Rebels eventually managed to take and keep control of the town, even after the regime captured half of it in 2015, when Russia entered the war.

“People have been trying to rebuild the town, but it was destroyed again on the 29th [of April], when the regime attacked it again,” he said.

On May 8, the Syrian regime was able to recapture the town completely thanks to the bombing campaign.

“We were obliged to retreat on account of the intense aerial bombing by the regime,” Naji al Mustafa, the Turkish-backed NLF's spokesperson, told TRT World, calling the regime’s attacks on civilians an “earth-scorched policy”.

“We managed to retake some areas...The military operation is still underway and we have other targets,” he said.

According to reports, moderate rebel groups like the NLF and the Turkey-trained National Army, as well as Hayat Tahrir Sham (HTS), were among those groups involved in the offensive.