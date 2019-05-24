Sudan's protest leaders said on Thursday they will seek advice from demonstrators camped outside the army headquarters on how to break a deadlock in talks with the military on installing civilian rule.

The protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, said it would launch a campaign to urge demonstrators who have been rallying for weeks outside the army complex in Khartoum, and in other cities, to come up with a solution to overcome the impasse.

"We will give them all the information, we will listen to their views on how they want to go ahead with the revolution," the umbrella protest group said in a statement.

The group has led the nationwide protest movement against longtime leader Omar al Bashir that finally led to his ouster on April 11.

The generals who seized power after Bashir was toppled have resisted calls from the demonstrators and the international community to step down, insisting that a new governing body be headed by an officer.

"We have one pending issue with the Transitional Military Council; the composition of the new sovereign council for which we have no agreement," said the alliance.

The statement, addressing thousands of supporters camped outside army headquarters, warned of "alternatives" to put pressure on the general.

"We have all alternatives, to launch a strike or a civil disobedience movement. The decision is yours," it said.