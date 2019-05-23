The Labour party of European Commissioner Frans Timmermans on Thursday won a surprise victory in Dutch voting for the European Parliament, easily beating an upstart right wing populist party, an exit poll showed.

The leading social democrat candidate to head the EU Commission, Timmermans propelled his party to an upset win, taking more than 18% of votes.

The outcome will reassure established parties fearing a surge among far-right and Eurosceptic challengers. Labour doubled its 2014 showing and beat opinion polls, most of which showed it finishing third at best.

The Netherlands and Britain were the first countries to vote in the European election and British polling stations remain open until 2100 GMT.

A YouGov poll on Wednesday put support for Nigel Farage's Brexit party, which is campaigning for a 'no deal' Brexit, at 37% with the Conservatives of embattled Prime Minister Theresa May on just 7%.