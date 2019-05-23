WORLD
3 MIN READ
Regime bombardment kills five civilians in Syria's Idlib – monitor
Air strikes on the largely opposition and rebel-controlled region of northern Idlib followed air raids on Tuesday night and Wednesday that killed 23 civilians.
Regime bombardment kills five civilians in Syria's Idlib – monitor
This photo provided on May 21, 2019 by White Helmets, shows its defence worker loading a wounded man into an ambulance after Syrian regime air strikes hit the town of Maaret al Numan, Idlib province, Syria. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
May 23, 2019

Syrian regime aircraft bombed several towns in north-western Syria on Thursday, killing five civilians as troops and militia battled rebels and opposition fighters on the ground, a war monitor said.

Bombardment of the largely rebel-controlled region of Idlib followed strikes on Tuesday night and Wednesday that killed 23 civilians, 12 of them at a busy market.

In neighbouring Hama province, Syrian troops battled for a third straight day to repel a rebel counterattack around the town of Kafr Nabuda, leaving 15 combatants dead, 11 of them rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian regime forces retook the town on May 8, but the rebels retook most of it on Wednesday, the Britain-based monitor said.

More than 100 combatants have been killed in the fighting around Kafr Nabuda since Tuesday.

The Hayat Tahrir al Sham alliance, which is led by Al Qaeda's former Syria affiliate, controls much of Idlib as well as adjacent slivers of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

Attack on Hmeymim Air Base

RECOMMENDED

Also on Thursday, militants fired four rockets towards Russia's Hmeymim Air Base in Syria, but all the rockets were destroyed, RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry.

Syrian regime officer Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutly said on Thursday that Al Zara power station, close to the rebels' last stronghold in the country's northwest, has been repaired after insurgents bombed the facility the night before, kicking it offline.

The region is nominally protected by a buffer zone deal, but the regime and its ally Russia have escalated their bombardment in recent weeks, seizing several towns on its southern flank.

Humanitarian catastrophe

The UN has warned that an all-out offensive on Idlib region would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe for its nearly three million residents.

More than 200,000 people have already been displaced by the upsurge of violence since April 28, the UN has said.

A total of 20 health facilities have been hit by the escalation – 19 of which remain out of service, it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent