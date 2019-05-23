WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan says it has test-fired nuclear-capable missile
Shaheen-II has a range of 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) and is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Islamabad's announcement comes as election results from neighbouring rival India point to another right-wing win.
Pakistan says it has test-fired nuclear-capable missile
Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, according to Pakistan capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1500 miles, during a training launch in this handout photo released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on May 23, 2019. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 23, 2019

Pakistan's military says it has successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

A statement from the military says the surface-to-surface Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometres, or 932 miles, was launched on Thursday and ended in the Arabian Sea.

"Shaheen II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards the maintenance of deterrence stability in the region," Pakistan's military said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

The announcement comes after results of a six-week general election in neighbouring India, Pakistan's chief regional rival, point to a win for incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. They regularly test-fire missiles.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent