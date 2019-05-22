Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, speaking on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, ruled out a ceasefire and said he wanted to rid the capital of militias that had "infested" the UN-backed government, a French presidential official said.

The flare-up in the conflict in Libya –– which has been gripped by anarchy since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011 –– began in early April, when Haftar's Libyan National Army advanced on the capital Tripoli.

The LNA is now bogged down in southern suburbs by fighters loyal to Prime Minister Fayez al Serraj's Government of National Accord (GNA).

'Negotiate with whom'

Macron and French officials have for weeks repeated their official support for the GNA and have called for an unconditional ceasefire. But some European countries, including France, have also supported Haftar as a way to fight militants in the country.

"The distrust we see between the Libyan actors is stronger than ever today," said the official after the meeting between Macron and Haftar in Paris.

"When the question of the ceasefire was put on the table, Haftar's reaction to this was to ask: "negotiate with whom for a ceasefire today?" the official said.